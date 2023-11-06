Trying to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in Canada? Here's how

Trying to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in Canada this winter but don’t know how or when to go out and view them? We’ve got you covered.

Space Weather Canada has several helpful tips for people trying to snap a photo of this beautiful natural light display.

According to the agency, the closer you are to the North Magnetic Pole, the better your chances of admiring the lights. During intense periods of solar activity, however, the aurora borealis can be seen in southerly parts of the country.

Typically, the aurora turns up a few hours after sunset and tends to become more intense around midnight, granted there aren’t any clouds in the sky.

Here’s how to get the most out of your northern lights experience:

Location

Find an area free of light pollution, as city lights drown out low-intensity auroras. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada lists dark sky sites nationwide that will fit this bill.

Viewing conditions

Check the aurora forecast to determine whether the northern lights will be visible in the sky. You can also visit Space Weather Canada for a forecast of geomagnetic activity, which is responsible for the aurora borealis.

Before heading out, check the forecast! A cloudy sky, precipitation, and even a full Moon make it challenging to see the northern lights. Also, don’t just look north. The lights can appear anywhere in the sky.

Lastly, you can see the position of the auroral oval in real time, thanks to the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So, there you have it! Now you know all of the tips and tricks to catch the northern lights in its full glory. Have fun with it, make sure to bundle up, and don’t forget your camera!