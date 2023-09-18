11 super fun things to do in Calgary this week: September 18 to 22

After a jam-packed weekend full of events in Calgary, the fun just keeps going with more to look forward to this week.

From fashion shows to film festivals, check out this list of some of the exciting things happening in the city!

Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival returns this month with a giant line-up of films, you can check them all out here. The best part is you can head out with a group of friends to one of the screenings, or cozy up inside and stream one from your couch. With single tickets starting at $17, this is a great way to feel like you’re participating in the art scene without breaking the bank (or having to go outside).

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: There are multiple places screening for CIFF, see where your favourite films are showing here.

Price: Tickets start at $17 but can also be purchased in bundles online here.

Rez in the City Fashion Show

What: This vibrant Indigenous fashion show and night market is taking over Fort Calgary this week. With talented designers, including some fresh off the NYC Fashion Week runway, you won’t want to miss this awesome event!

When: September 20; doors to the fashion show open at 7 pm and the night market starts at 2 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Ghost Tours

What: You might know that Calgary has some pretty incredible (and spooky) history, and there are a bunch of ghost tours around where you can learn all about it! Bundle up in your coziest blanket scarf and head out for a chilling evening through some of Calgary’s haunted streets.

When: Various schedules throughout the fall

Where: Multiple neighbourhoods in Calgary

Price: Tickets are $20 a person and can be purchased here

Rodney’s Annual Steam Whistle Crab Crack

What: Get all your crab cravings cured at this giant crab crack!



Where: Rodney’s Oyster House, 355 10th Avenue SW

When: September 21

Price: Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased here

Summer on 17th

What: It’s the last week to enjoy all the jam-packed free entertainment and live music offered by Summer on 17th. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until September 25

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Culture Days

What: Calgary Culture Days is back for September and there’s so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September

Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Price: FREE

Authentically Indigenous Art Market

What: Over 30 Indigenous makers from the Treaty 7 area will be selling their works at this Indigenous-focused art market. According to the event listing, the Indigenous Art Market is “part of a movement that celebrates heritage, supports artisans, and builds bridges between cultures.”

When: September 18 to 19, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The Brownstone, #120, 221 10th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Music nights at Cafe Gravity

What: Cafe Gravity offers an intimate venue to check out local musicians and grab a drink at the same time. It regularly hosts live music nights to support local talent. The shows are free but you can also contribute to the tip bucket.

There are so many different shows, for the full schedule click here.

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays are emerging artist nights, Thursdays are singer/songwriter nights and Fridays and Saturdays are showcasing nights. For more information click here.

Where: Cafe Gravity, 909 10th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta

Price: FREE

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this week through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.