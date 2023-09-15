Cheap and free awesome fall activities you can enjoy in Calgary this month

You don’t have to spend a bunch of money to get into the fall spirit, there are so many cheap and free fall activities you can do in Calgary this month!

Check out one of the awesome budget-friendly events happening in the city over the next couple of weeks or get some inspiration from one of our fun fall ideas you can try out for yourself.

Have a cozy movie night with CIFF (in or out)

The Calgary International Film Festival returns this month with a giant line-up of films, you can check them all out here. The best part is you can head out with a group of friends to one of the screenings, or cozy up inside and stream one from your couch. With single tickets starting at $17, this is a great way to feel like you’re participating in the art scene without breaking the bank (or having to go outside).

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: There are multiple places screening for CIFF, see where your favourite films are showing here.

Price: Tickets start at $17 but can also be purchased in bundles online here.

Coffee and fall leaves

Calgary has some phenomenal parks, we even rounded up a list of some of the best ones where you can check out the fall leaves here. No fall walk is complete without a hot cup of coffee or tea and there are so many great spots in Calgary. Some of our favourites are Higher Ground with locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill or the Primary Colours Cafe in Brittania that’s only a short walk from an incredible lookout over the Elbow River.

Roast s’mores at a park

It might not feel like summer anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a picnic! Give your picnic a fall twist by keeping things warm and toasty with some fire-roasted s’mores. AMA has some great suggestions for making a mouth-watering s’more including grabbing some local handcrafted marshmallows like from Mallow. Check out the full recipe here.

Where: There are parks across the city with fire pits but we recommend heading to Edworthy Park at 5050 Spruce Drive SW or Fish Creek Park with multiple entrances in the city’s south.

Beakerhead

Beakerhead has become a staple fall event in Calgary and it’s back again this weekend with so many incredible FREE things to see. You will not want to miss the new “Body”exhibit at Millenium Park where you can get up close and personal with all the fascinating and gross things our bodies do.

When: September 14 to 17

Where: Contemporary Calgary, Millenium Park, and Telus Spark

Price: FREE

Take cute fall pics with a disposable film camera

This could be the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into film photography! The colours of fall and the haunting fall vibes lend themselves perfectly to the film. A disposable camera is a great way to start because it’s low-risk and low tech so you won’t have a big learning curve. It’s also way cheaper than investing in a brand-new film camera. Fair warning though, if you love it, you might find yourself jumping into a new hobby!

Price: Disposable camera range in price, but you can get two for just under $60 on Amazon.

Saskatoon Farm Fall Fair

What: Celebrate the harvest season at the Saskatoon Farm’s 6th annual fall fair! It’s only $8 to get in and there will be candied apples and mini donuts that will definitely fit into a smaller budget day out! If you don’t have a lot of money to spend you’ll have plenty to enjoy with live music, tractor rides, and bouncy castles.

Even if you can’t make it to the fall fair, this is still worth the drive out this season to grab a slice of pie and take in all the fall vibes!

When: September 16 to 17, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Saskatoon Farm — 80181 338 Avenue E, Foothills County

Price: Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online here. Kids five and under are free!

Join a ghost tour

You might know that Calgary has some pretty incredible (and spooky) history, and there are a bunch of ghost tours around where you can learn all about it! They are also pretty affordable, there are even some free tours in the city! So bundle up in your coziest blanket scarf and head out for a chilling evening through some of Calgary’s haunted streets.

When: Various schedules throughout the fall

Where: Check out Calgary Ghost Tours or Walk the YYC‘s free haunted tour on Saturdays!

Price: FREE – $20

Mid-Autumn Festival

What: As part of Alberta Culture Days, the Calgary Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre is hosting a fall festival celebrating a major Chinese holiday, the Mid-Autumn Festival. There will be workshops where you can make your own snowy mooncakes, lanterns, and dream catchers! The activities are free but space is limited, so don’t forget to register.

When: September 10, 17 and 24

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre — 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE but make sure to register here