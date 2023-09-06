Spooktacular: Halloween is coming to Calaway Park this weekend

Halloween is still over a month away, but Calaway Park is getting ready to bring spooky season to the grounds starting this weekend!

“Halloweekends” returns on September 9 and will run for a month until the park closes for the season on October 9. There are so many Halloween-themed activities to look forward to that will help get you in the spooky spirit.

Take a stroll through “Hallotown,” a display of Halloween-themed scenes that run through the south side of Calaway Park.

It’s a perfect spot to snap a photo or chat with some eccentric characters during magical meet and greets between 12 pm and 3:45 pm.

Guests are encouraged to join in the fun and dress up for the parade that takes place at the end of every Halloweekends day featuring the whole gang of spooky characters and floats. The parade will march through the inner pathway of Calaway Park.

Make sure to check the forecast before heading out since the parade is weather permitting and will not take place on September 16, 17, 30, and October 9.

You’ll also want to watch for the Boo Crew Costume Party, which will include a family-friendly dance party, scary-o-kee karaoke, a magic show and juggling and a scarecrow stilt walker!

This special event will run on two days, September 16 and 17. For more information, click here.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.