Calgary Snowflames: You can check snow plow statuses and it's pretty enjoyable

It’s sure been a snowy work week for Calgary, but there is a fun way to track the road conditions for your commute to work with a neat map of snow plows and graders.

You can track the progress of snow removal on streets around the city, including the statuses of priority 1 and 2 roads, on a real-time map here.

A snowfall warning remains in place for Calgary and the City says up to an additional 10 cm of snow could fall before Friday, and low overnight temperatures could also lead to the formation of ice in certain areas.

The best part is seeing some of the hilarious snow plow names out on the streets right now.

From “Snowbegone Kenobi” and “Sled Zeppelin” to “The Plowtypus,” it seems there is no shortage of ways to play on words related to snow, and the City has nabbed every advantage to get creative.

The map is also practical and colour-coded to help you see right away which roads have been most recently cleared.

Calgary Transit has also activated snow detours on some routes. These snow detours will be active to help the City reduce the number of buses that get stuck and keep transit moving as smoothly as possible.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith