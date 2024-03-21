"Stay home": RCMP respond to 52 collisions on snowy QEII yesterday

RCMP in Alberta says members responded to more than 50 collisions on a key stretch of Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Highway yesterday due to snowy conditions.

Police report that on the QEII between Edmonton and Calgary, RCMP responded to 52 collisions with three of them resulting in injuries.

Additional serious collisions have been reported throughout the province, and police say with the snow continuing to fall, RCMP expects poor driving conditions to continue.

“If you do not have to travel, please stay home,” RCMP urged in a news release.

You might also like: Recreational property prices jump 53% in one year at this popular Alberta lake

You could own this historic $1.6M home that Calgary’s second mayor lived in

5 concerts coming to Calgary this April that we can't wait to see

“If you must travel, RCMP want to advise motorists to use extreme caution, slow down, and maintain an increased distance between yourself and other drivers.”

RCMP in Leduc also issued a release Thursday morning detailing that members were responding to several motor vehicle collisions on the QEII Highway in Leduc and the surrounding area due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy roads.

Mounties there also reiterated that if you do not have to travel, please stay home.

Motorists are asked to ensure they check Alberta 511 before any travel this morning for the most up-to-date highway conditions and plan their travel accordingly. Re-routes are to be expected if collisions do occur on major highways.

Much of central and southern Alberta is experiencing snowfall on Thursday, with a flurry of snowfall warnings in place by Environment and Climate Change Canada. You can find all of them here.