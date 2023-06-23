"Anticipate challenging conditions": Jasper warns visitors after 70 cm of snow

Parks Canada says visitors to Jasper National Park should expect “challenging travel conditions” due to the area receiving heavy snow and rain.

On Monday, the park received up to 100 mm of precipitation in some areas, falling as both snow and rain.

The high-elevation areas, such as the Skyline trail, received an estimated snow accumulation of up to 70 cm, while lower elevations experienced lesser amounts.

The heavy snowfall resulted in widespread tree damage, making travel conditions on trails challenging and, in some cases, impassable, with Parks Canada having to rescue dozens of people who were left stranded in some areas.

The avalanche hazard in the areas that got bombarded with heavy snow has also increased, according to Parks Canada.

With an increase in temperatures, the snow will melt, making for challenging travel conditions in Jasper.

At lower elevations, expect to come across fallen trees obstructing trails and elevated water levels in streams and rivers. At higher elevations, trails will remain covered in snow, and the risk of avalanches will persist if the snow remains.

“If you plan to go into the backcountry, it is important to prepare for these demanding conditions and carefully consider alternative route options at lower elevations to avoid the snow-affected areas,” Parks Canada added.