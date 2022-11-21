Calgary Roughnecks welcoming fans back with Tacos & Tequila party

Lacrosse season is starting back up and that means another year of watching the incredibly exciting Calgary Roughnecks.

To celebrate the return in a preseason game happening on Saturday, November 26, against the Saskatchewan Rush, there will be cheap tickets, even cheaper food, and an after-party.

Leading up to the ball drop, there will be a Telus Club pre-game party called Tacos & Tequila for all fans to enjoy. This includes deals like $3 tacos and $6 margaritas, as well as $6 cheeseburgers, pizza slices, and hotdogs.

All of the margs for the Tacos & Tequila party will be made using Casamigos tequila.

There are some amazing places to grab food from the Scotiabank Saddledome concourse, and this is a unique event to indulge in even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Roughnecks (@nllroughnecks)

Not only will there be cheap eats and drinks at this preseason pregame party, but tickets to any seat in the building will be selling for just $9.99. There will also be a SuperDogs show at halftime and a post-game party with live music.

Donation boxes for small, unwrapped toys to be given out for the Royal Le Page Christmas Toy Drive will also be on-site.

Tickets for this game are on sale now.

When: Saturday, November 26 from 5:30 to 7 pm

Where: Telus Club – Scotiabank Saddledome

Instagram