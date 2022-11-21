Calgary Roughnecks welcoming fans back with Tacos & Tequila party
Lacrosse season is starting back up and that means another year of watching the incredibly exciting Calgary Roughnecks.
To celebrate the return in a preseason game happening on Saturday, November 26, against the Saskatchewan Rush, there will be cheap tickets, even cheaper food, and an after-party.
Leading up to the ball drop, there will be a Telus Club pre-game party called Tacos & Tequila for all fans to enjoy. This includes deals like $3 tacos and $6 margaritas, as well as $6 cheeseburgers, pizza slices, and hotdogs.
All of the margs for the Tacos & Tequila party will be made using Casamigos tequila.
There are some amazing places to grab food from the Scotiabank Saddledome concourse, and this is a unique event to indulge in even more.
View this post on Instagram
Not only will there be cheap eats and drinks at this preseason pregame party, but tickets to any seat in the building will be selling for just $9.99. There will also be a SuperDogs show at halftime and a post-game party with live music.
- You might also like:
- 8 best Calgary food events to check out this week
- Highly anticipated Mediterranean restaurant and bar opens today in Calgary (PHOTOS)
- Popular Calgary cocktail bar and art gallery is closing next month
Donation boxes for small, unwrapped toys to be given out for the Royal Le Page Christmas Toy Drive will also be on-site.
Tickets for this game are on sale now.
When: Saturday, November 26 from 5:30 to 7 pm
Where: Telus Club – Scotiabank Saddledome