Hockey season is back and that means looking for the best food at the Scotiabank Saddledome to enjoy while watching the Flames do their thing.

Just as exciting as the action on the ice are the classic and new food items to try at the concourse’s different vendors this year.

Dished was able to catch a game and also get our hands on some of the dishes that already have us craving the next home game.

To be honest, our head was down in the food the entire time. Discussions about a new arena appear to be happening again, but until then, we have the dome to try out these CSE Eats. This Calgary Sports & Entertainment team is also behind the food spots at McMahon Stadium and we loved the new food there, too.

These are our picks for the best food at the Scotiabank Saddledome concourse this year.

Go Flames!

Classic Nachos

Banded Peak

Banded Peak is our favourite beer at the Saddledome this year, and they have our favourite food now, too.

Offering not one but four different options for craft nachos, these are the real deal. The classic comes with fresh pico, scallions, cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream. The other kinds are buffalo chicken, Mexican mole, and house-pulled braised beef nachos.

These taste amazing, are fully loaded, and easily some of the best food at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Slice of Pizza

Pizza 73

Most people know Pizza 73. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it’s a familiar pizza and sometimes that’s exactly what you’re looking for when you need a slice and NEED to get back to your seats in time for puck drop between periods.

Cheeseburger

Burgers and Brew

Burgers and Brew is THE place when you’re feeling a burger and we had to go for the classic cheeseburger.

Fries, poutine, and different burgers are all on the menu here, and the cheeseburger has melty cheddar, iceberg lettuce, flame-grilled patties, and a soft bun.

Vegan Burger

Getting Veggie With It

YES, there is something for the vegans and vegetarians here too.

This vegan burger still feels hearty with gooey “cheese” sauce, fresh veggies, and a totally meat-free patty.

There are also a few healthy power bowls here where everything is made in-house, including the pulled jackfruit option.

Cinnamon Swirl Soft Serve

Foothills Creamery

A staple dessert at the Saddledome, you’ll see tons of people enjoying this soft serve. You can’t miss it.

In honour of the Flames name and red colours, Foothills Creamery created a Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve that’s delicious and perfectly on brand.

Pocket Dawg

Pocket Dawg

The iconic food at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s the perfect food. It doesn’t make sense that you don’t see these absolutely everywhere. They’ve taken a nearly perfect food (hot dog) and basically made it better and less messy.

Yes, it’s a baguette-style bun, hollowed out, and filled with condiments of your choice, including cheese sauce and ranch. The Weiner goes in and pushes on the toppings, allowing for optimal coverage. It’s a perfect vessel for pork and bun.

However you like your pocket dawg, you need to get at least one of these when you’re here.

For the first time ever, there is now a newly launched pocket dawg stand that also serves beer.

Pork Belly and Noodles

Ignited Test Kitchen

The Ignited Test Kitchen is a fun vendor because every month a new concept takes over and launches a feature menu.

When we visited, we tried the pork belly that was served on a bed of tasty noodles in a sweet and sour sauce. It’s always worth taking a look because chances are the food is different every time you go unless you are lucky enough to see multiple games per month.