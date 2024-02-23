Calgary's only roller skating rink is now open and it's a total party
Get ready to blade up because you can now enjoy a massive roller skating rink here in Calgary, and there’s a huge party going on for its grand opening, too.
House of Skate opened its doors on Friday, February 23, with the opening marking exactly seven years since the iconic Lloyd’s Roller Rink closed after being in business for decades.
For its grand opening, it’ll be a total extravaganza, with adult classes, members-only open skates, DJs, a light installation reveal, and even a mixtape night.
The project was started by Calgary Roller Skate, an organization that has kept the spirit of roller skating alive in the city since Lloyd’s closed, offering pop-up roller rink events, learn-to-skate classes, and even hosting Canada’s only roller skate festival.
The organization has been teasing the launch of the rink since last year, with progress updates regularly being shared on social media.
If you’re looking for some financial benefit outside of the fun you’ll have, consider checking out all the jobs House of Skate is looking to fill.
House of Skate grand opening
When: February 23 to 24
Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE
Tickets: $45 for adults, $35 for kids under 12 and can be purchased online here