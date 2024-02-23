Bundle up: Calgary forecast to see a nearly 30°C temperature drop soon

It may be warm right now, but enjoy it while it lasts, Calgary! A temperature drop of nearly 30°C is in the forecast for the city over the coming days.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, today will be a gorgeous 10°C, with a dip in the warmth on tap for Saturday with a high of zero before a return of warmth Sunday with a high of 9°C.

Things start to take a turn Sunday night, however, with an overnight low of -13°C and a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries, with Monday night bringing the city a low of -19°C after flurries popping up during the day.

When you do the math between the high today and the low in just a few days, that’s a 29°C drop. Better keep those mitts and toques handy!

The daytime highs seem to moderate a bit as we hit the middle of next week, with Wednesday and Thursday sitting at highs of -4°C and -5°C, respectively.

While we wait for some warmer weather to return, why not pump yourself up for the best concerts to check out in Calgary this March, or stay warm by checking out some of the hottest new restaurants in the city? Enjoy!