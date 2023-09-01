NewsCrime

20 Calgary communities will have photo radar this September

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Sep 1 2023, 5:12 pm
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Photo radar will be used to enforce speed limits in many communities across Calgary this September, so you better pump those brakes!

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways.

Mobile photo radar will be set up this July on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.

Here’s the complete list of communities you’ll find photo radar in this September:

  • Altadore
  • Alyth/Bonnybrook
  • Auburn Bay
  • Beltline
  • Cambrian Heights
  • Charleswood
  • Elboya
  • Evergreen
  • Glamorgan
  • Glenbrook
  • Highwood
  • Kingsland
  • Marlborough
  • Martindale
  • Mayland Heights
  • McCall Park
  • Rundle
  • Sunalta
  • Varsity
  • Wildwood

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

The speed-on-green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.

As a reminder, speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit will result in an appearance before a judge.

