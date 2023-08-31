15 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this September

Fall is a season synonymous with change, so if you’ve been thinking about a career change, this could be the perfect time, with hundreds of jobs available at 15 companies across Calgary.

There are so many different kinds of jobs, so whether you have a background in serving or an engineering degree, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.

Starbucks

Who: Possibly the perfect job for fall with their iconic Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, Starbucks is hiring in Calgary! Beginning in the 70s in Seattle, the popular coffee brand has since blown up all over the world.

Jobs: There are six jobs open in Calgary right now, including three barista and three shift supervisor positions.

More: To view more information about the available jobs and to apply, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city which require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: There are so many jobs on offer through the City of Calgary right now, with everything from engineers, administrative assistants, swim instructors, and anti-racism strategists.

More: For a full listing of jobs and to apply, click here.

Enmax

Who: Enmax is headquartered in Calgary and is a leading provider of electricity services, products, and solutions.

Jobs: There are four jobs available in Calgary right now, including a part-time customer service representative and operations specialist.

More: To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

Atco

Who: Atco is a “one-stop provider of integrated energy, housing, transportation and infrastructure solutions.” Their broad range of available jobs reflects the diverse range of services the company offers. You’ll be part of a major company with around 7,100 employees.

Jobs: There are 26 jobs open in Calgary right now for a whole range of experiences, from designers to dishwashers to entry-level student positions.

More: For the full listing of available jobs, click here.

Earls

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family-run business founded in 1982 by a father and son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Calgary or explore the continent a bit, these summer job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow Albertans, you might find purpose in working for Alberta Health Services. With good benefits on offer as well, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

Jobs: AHS is offering career opportunities for clinical, support services, and corporate professionals. You don’t need a medical degree to work for AHS, there are also positions available in food services.

More: For the full list of over 100 job openings, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, it offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: There are jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from a UX writer to an aircraft maintenance engineer.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking for a food runner, cook and a team member for the Flames promotional team, among many other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

Pet Value

Who: PetValu is a great place to work for animal lovers. With almost 40 years in the business and around 600 stores across Canada, they have also helped adopt more than 32,000 pets.

Jobs: There are four job openings at the two locations in Calgary, including a sales associate.

More: For more information on the jobs available and to apply, click here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club was born on the West Coast, but this thriving restaurant chain has plenty of job opportunities further inland. The company values service that is “attentive, warm and unpretentious.” If this speaks to the way you view service as well, this could be a great company for you to grow in!

Jobs: Whether it’s food service, culinary or management that is calling your name, there are opportunities across the city. The company is also hiring for its new location set to open at Crowfoot Crossing.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

SAIT Polytechnic

Who: SAIT is one of the major post-secondary institutions in the city and the second oldest. It offers more than 110 career programs in technology, trades and business.

Jobs: From jobs with the school’s sports teams to more academic positions and marketing, there are tons of jobs up for grabs at the post-secondary institution.

More: To apply and see a detailed list of positions, click here.

Loblaws

Who: The Real Canadian Superstore is dedicated to “real Canadians who shop at Real Canadian Superstore as well as real team members who work there.” It has a variety of foods from different cultures as well as a reputable clothing brand (Joe).

Jobs: Superstore is hiring for multiple positions across the city, including sales representatives and front-line sales.

More: Learn more about a career with Loblaws here

YMCA

Who: The YMCA is a historic organization that opened in 1902. Its vision is to foster communities that are “happy and healthy because children, youth, and adults belong, grow, thrive, and lead.” If these values align with yours and you enjoy an active lifestyle, this could be the perfect fit!

Jobs: There are 25 jobs open across Calgary, including lifeguards and preschool instructors.

More: For a full list of the jobs on offer and to apply, click here.

Bank of Montreal

Who: BMO is the 8th largest bank in North America by assets. With a customer base of 13 million people, this is a big company with lots of room for growth! Jobs: Some of the jobs on offer in Calgary include mortgage specialists, investment associates and a First Nations/Metis/Inuit commercial banking analyst.

More: See a full list of jobs currently on offer here. Bath and Body Works

What: Bath and Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: There are five jobs on offer in retail at locations across the city.