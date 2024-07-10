A neighbourhood in Edmonton is getting some national attention for being one of the best in Canada, and can we really say we’re surprised?

From waves of historic development to its tree-lined streets, easy access to major roadways, and the “Oliverbahn,” the community of Oliver is undoubtedly one of Edmonton’s coolest neighbourhoods, and a new report from Remax highlights the community’s liveability.

ReMax recently released its 2024 Liveability Report, which ranks communities across Canada based on their affordability, walkability, diversity, access to green spaces and parks, as well as proximity to work, medical services, childcare, and schools.

According to the report, Oliver (soon to be officially named wîhkwêntôwin) was selected for its affordability, diverse population, and proximity to transit, downtown cores, and public amenities such as parks and art galleries.

“This densely populated neighbourhood made the top list for its friendly atmosphere and unique environment, architecture, and the river valley,” ReMax wrote.

ReMax brokers also selected the community of Summerside on Edmonton’s southside as one of the city’s “hottest” neighbourhoods.

Oliver was one of three prairie neighbourhoods to make the top 10 in Canada. Other regions include Calgary’s Downtown West End and Daniel McIntyre in Winnipeg.

“Not surprisingly, the relative affordability of these regions is boosting their liveability ranking, combined with access to amenities such as green spaces, restaurants, coffee shops, schools, health services, and cultural and art spaces.”