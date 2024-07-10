CalgariansCurated

Calgarians are discussing how unaffordable single life is and it's sad

Jul 10 2024
Calgarians are discussing how unaffordable single life is and it's sad
It’s no secret that the cost of living has been skyrocketing in Calgary, but it’s hitting some people, like single Calgarians, harder than others.

Many of them took to Reddit to share their biggest hurdles and offer advice to other single locals struggling to make ends meet.

With the average cost to rent a one-bedroom in the city now sitting at $1,743 and $2,145 for a two-bedroom, it’s no surprise that many shared they rely on roommates to pay the bills.

If you’ve ever rented with a roommate, you might cringe at the idea of doing it again.

You’re not the only one. Some people say they’d rather live more modestly (like in a basement) than share their living space again.

Millennials will probably relate to a lot of the commenters who say they’ve had to move back in with their parents or other family members.

If you have a car and don’t mind commuting to work if your job is in Calgary, you might want to consider moving just outside the city.

If this does appeal to you, we’ve got a list of some affordable spots for sale in cities and towns around Calgary here (some areas are cheaper than others).

If nothing else, it might help to know that you’re not alone and that people with traditionally good-paying, stable jobs are all struggling.

Are you a single person living in Calgary? What tips and tricks do you have for making ends meet? Let us know in the comments!

