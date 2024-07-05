One of Calgary’s favourite outdoor spaces, Millennium Park, is facing some big changes after the City of Calgary announced it will change its name on Friday.

Starting this summer, Millennium Park will be known as Cowboys Park thanks to a partnership with none other than Cowboys, a well-known local business known for its popular dance hall. The partnership will bring in over 100,000 visitors each year for events, including the Cowboys Music Festival starting in 2025.

Paul Vickers, the owner and founder of Cowboys, is thrilled about the future plans for the park.

“The vision is to work in partnership with The City of Calgary to upgrade and enhance the park site to welcome and invite more community use and to attract more local and international festivals to host on Calgary’s first plug-and-play outdoor event site,” Vickers said. “This is one of the greatest cities on the planet and the sky is the limit in building a vibrant, thriving and inspired future for generations to come!”

Mayor Jyoti Gondek also supports the changes, saying:

“Providing an event-ready space reflects our commitment to a downtown that thrives year-round, offering Calgarians and visitors alike a place to connect, enjoy, and experience the best of our city’s arts and cultural offerings.”

Cowboys Park, near the Downtown West – Kerby LRT station, is well known for being home to Canada’s largest free outdoor skate park and already has other cool features like outdoor climbing boulders.

More upgrades are coming in 2025 to make the park an even better community hub!