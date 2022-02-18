You can fly from Calgary to Montreal for under $140 roundtrip this year

If anything good has come out of the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it’s that Canadians got a chance to be a tourist in their own country.

If you’re interested in a cross-country adventure, an inexpensive trip from Calgary to Montreal might be in the cards this year.

WestJet and Air Transat have dropped the price of their flights from Calgary to Montreal down as low as $138 roundtrip, including taxes.

The flights are nonstop both ways and are available for trips in 2022. Fares in September and October are going for under $140 on select dates. Although travel from May through August is a little costlier, good deals can still be found starting at $323.

Vice versa flights (Montreal to Calgary) are also available for similar roundtrip prices, in case you want to share with your friends and family on the other side of the country.

Dates include availability for May, June, July, August, September, and October 2022.

How to find and book this deal:

Search the following on Google Flights:

Google Flights: Calgary to Montreal Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations (you can adjust the trip length at the bottom) Find the dates that work for you at the lowest price Head over to Skyscanner Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip

Before you get ready to consume poutine and bagels to your heart’s content, your flight details should look something like this:

In order to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll want to have your provincial vaccine pass and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.

With files from Ty Jadah