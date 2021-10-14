You can fly from Montreal to Calgary for under $290 roundtrip next year

If anything good has come out of the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it’s that Canadians got a chance to be a tourist in their own country.

If you’re interested in a Canadian cross-country adventure, an inexpensive flight deal from Montreal to Calgary might be in the cards for next year.

Air Transat has dropped the price of their flights from Montreal to Calgary down to $289 roundtrip, including taxes.

The flights are nonstop both ways and are available for spring and summer travel in 2022. Vice versa flights (Calgary to Montreal) are also available for a similar roundtrip price, in case you want to share with your friends and family on the other side of the country.

Dates include availability for May, June, July, August, and September 2022.

How to find and book this deal:

Search the following on Google Flights:

Google Flights: Calgary to Montreal Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations (you can adjust the trip length at the bottom) Search for dates that are $289 roundtrip Go to Skyscanner Use the same dates you found on Google Flights

Before you pack your cowboy hat and Flames jersey, your flight deal should look like this:

To travel domestically in Canada, you’ll want to have your provincial vaccine pass and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.