You can fly from Calgary to Atlanta for less than $270 roundtrip starting this month

Looking for an excuse to book a fun getaway? WestJet is offering some seriously affordable flights from Calgary to Atlanta, Georgia, starting at the end of February.

Budget-friendly fares can be found for flights taking off later this month and in March, late April, May, June, August, and September.

It’s important to note that all non-US citizen air travellers to the United States must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccine prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

Additionally, air passengers to the US ages two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within one calendar day of travel.

So, back to the deal: roundtrip fares are available starting at $269 from Calgary to Atlanta for non-stop flights, including all taxes and fees.

To book, simply head to WestJet, search your travel dates, and follow the prompts. If your dates are flexible, scroll through the calendar to find the days with the lowest fares.

From there, fill out your traveller info and payment details to snag those affordable prices and get ready to pack your bags.

These are economy fares, so additional fees will apply if you want to bring checked luggage or select your seats.

Happy travels!