You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to San Francisco for under $210 starting this month

Fancy a visit to the Golden Gate Bridge? Roundtrip flights from Calgary to San Francisco can be found for less than $210.

According to YYC Deals, affordable fares are available through WestJet and Air Canada to San Fran right now, for trips in February, March, and April.

Flights are nonstop in both directions, and there are even weekend dates available for a quick California getaway!

It’s important to note that all non-US citizen air travellers to the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccine prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

Additionally, air passengers to the US ages two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within one calendar day of travel.

Back to the deals – roundtrip fares are available starting at $208 from Calgary to San Francisco for nonstop trips, including taxes and fees.

Here’s how to find and book these flights:

1. Search the following on Google Flights: Google Flights – Calgary to San Francisco

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

4. Head over to the WestJet or Air Canada website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

Happy travels!