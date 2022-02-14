Flights from YYC to Hawaii are less than $385 roundtrip right now

Hardcore budget travellers know that to get cheap flights from Calgary to Hawaii, you either have to take a roundabout route involving lots of layovers, or pack extra light. Not this time.

Right now, there are flights to Hawaii from YYC available for under $385 roundtrip. We looked, and there didn’t seem to be a catch.

On Monday, February 14, Google Flights was showing deals from multiple airlines that take you from YYC to two different Hawaii airports for cheap.

One of the best deals we found was from Calgary to Kahului for $380 with both Air Canada and WestJet. These fares are available on select dates in March and April, making for the perfect spring break trip.

Ready to find a deal for yourself? Add in your “From” and “To” airports on Google Flights. We suggest trying either the Kahului or Honolulu airports in Hawaii for the lowest fares.

You can set a date, or, if your schedule is flexible, click through the calendar to find the dates with the cheapest flights.

If you’ve been banking some unused vacation time for a rainy (or snowy) day, this could be your sign to book a last-minute getaway.

With files from Sarah Anderson