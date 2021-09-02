How to prove you're vaccinated while travelling domestic in Canada

With four Canadian provinces implementing vaccine passports this month, out-of-province visitors will need to prove they’re immunized to access many businesses and activities.

Tourists planning trips to Quebec, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba should be aware that all four provinces will require certificates of vaccination for eating at restaurants, attending indoor events, and visiting gyms by the end of September.

Residents of the provinces receive PDF certificates or QR codes indicating they’re vaccinated — but what should visitors who have been immunized elsewhere do?

The Health Ministries of BC, Ontario, Manitoba, and Quebec say tourists should present photo ID and confirmation of vaccination from their home province or country. The name and province (or country) of origin must match on both.

Ontario and Quebec both said they’re working on being able to recognize QR codes from other provinces.

“Ontario will develop and provide additional tools to improve user experience, efficiency, and business supports in the coming weeks, including ensuring verification of fully vaccinated individuals from outside of province or country,” Ontario Ministry of Health spokesperson Bill Campbell told Daily Hive by email.

Here’s when the vaccine passport programs start in each province:

People must show proof of first dose by September 13, and proof of both doses by October 24. Note that seven days must have passed after the second dose. Applies to everyone 12 and up.

Vaccine passport requirement begins September 3. Applies to everyone 12 and up.

Vaccine passport requirement begins September 22. Note that 14 days must have passed since the second dose. Applies to everyone 12 and up.

Vaccine passport rules take effect September 1, but no penalties will be issued until September 15. Applies to everyone 13 and up.