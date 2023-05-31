Could Bridgette Bar be the best restaurant in Calgary?

It’s definitely a possibility, especially since it seems like it’s the most popular, at least when it comes to our readers.

We recently asked our followers on Dished Instagram to answer a simple foodie question: What is your favourite restaurant in Calgary?

With a very high 14% of the vote, Bridgette Bar was the top choice for Calgary diners. That does make sense as the restaurant has been a go-to spot ever since it opened in 2016. Plus, a second location JUST opened in Canmore.

Calcutta Cricket Club, the fantastic Indian restaurant on 17th Ave, had the second most picks with 7% of the overall vote.

Some of the other answers included other much-loved restaurants like Ten Foot Henry, Una Pizza, Teatro, Surfy Surfy, and Model Milk.

A few hidden gems were also included, like Calgary Momo House, an authentic Nepalese restaurant.

Some staple spots also made the list, like the Blackfoot Diner. One user even chose McDonald’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

This chef-driven restaurant and bar boasts a rustic-chic mid-century vibe, complete with exposed beam ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and open-flame cooking.

The expansive dinner menu that so many Calgarians already adore runs the gamut from bar snacks (Eggplant Fies, Roasted Olives, Cheese Curd Garlic Bread) to small plates (Tuna Crudo, Lamb Sausage, Grilled Octopus Salad) to a full section dedicated to veggies (Roasted Cauliflower, Belgian Endive Salad, Wood Grilled Carrots) and larger plates (Grilled Farm Chicken, Roasted Half Duck, Maple BBQ Rainbow Trout).

As if that wasn’t enough, there are also plates of pasta and pizzas like the rigatoni with truffled mushrooms and parmesan sauce or the fennel salami pizza with onion, Calabrian chili, and caramelized honey.

For beverages, Bridgette Bar has a nice selection of global white and red wines by the bottle or glass, domestic and import beers, and one of the best selections of signature craft cocktails you’ll find in the city.

Is this the best restaurant in YYC? Do you agree with our followers? If you’ve never been, maybe this is your sign to go and find out for yourself.

Bridgette Bar

Address: 739 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1030 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore, Alberta

Instagram