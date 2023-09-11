All 20+ YYC Pizza Fest 2023 participants revealed

YYC Pizza Fest 2023 is officially returning next month for another celebration of all things pizza pie.

In an effort to highlight local businesses and Calgary’s vibrant pizza culture, this event has been in YYC since 2014. The charity that this festival supports during this time is Calgary Meals on Wheels, so you’ll be digging in for a good cause.

Running from September 15 to October 1, participating restaurants will compete for four awards by voting Calgarians.

The four categories this year are Top Rated, Most Popular, Most Innovative, and Best Baker for the fan-favourite crust.

Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pizza in each category on the website once the fest officially starts.

The list of participating vendors has finally been revealed.

There are some great spots for pizza in Calgary, and it seems like almost all have shown up for this one. More than 20 different restaurants are taking part this year.

Just a few of these wild pizza creations include lamb sausage at Posto, Picante Pie from Actually Pretty Good, and the chilaquiles pizza from Portland Street Pizza topped with beer braised chicken, salsa roja, tortilla chips, fried egg, cilantro, lime crema, and queso fresco.

New Camp has made a breakfast flatbread with spicy tomato sauce, caramelized onions, potato coins, maple smoked back bacon, mozzarella, fried egg, and chives, and it seems like every creation from each spot is unique.

Check out all the pies and spots to try during YYC Pizza Fest 2023.

YYC Pizza Fest 2023

When: September 15 to October 1, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

