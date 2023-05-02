Feelin' hot: Calgary just broke a weather record that stood for more than 130 years

Summer weather has hit Calgary all at once in a record-setting way as we had the hottest day to start May in over 130 years.

According to Calgary Weather Records on Twitter, yesterday was the hottest May 1 we’ve had in Calgary since records began in 1885.

It beat the previous Calgary record that was set 133 years ago!

This was the first time we crossed the 25°C mark in 2023, which is the usual timeframe for that to happen.

According to Calgary Weather Records, the earliest we hit that mark was in 2004, when it got to 25°C on March 30. In 2000, we had to wait until July 12 for our first 25°C day.

We likely won’t have to wait long for our second 25°C day of 2023.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts that we will be above that mark for the next three days.

It is expected to cool off heading towards the weekend, before rain brings the temperature back down on Sunday.

This hot stretch may signify that we can actually let our guard down and enjoy spring. We’ve been hit with a few late snowfalls that have rewarded those of us who have procrastinated in taking off our winter tires.