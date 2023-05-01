The May forecast for Alberta is out and it looks like we are getting spoiled

After a pretty snowy April for parts of Alberta, we sure are looking forward to what the May forecast has in store for us.

When it came to April, The Weather Network says only northern Ontario and southern Quebec saw above-normal temperatures for April.

Looking to May, TWN forecasts that it’s going to be a flip-flop month for much of Canada. However, Alberta is looking like one of the few consistently nice spots in the country.

You might also like: 17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

12 outrageous roadside attractions to check out in Alberta (PHOTOS)

13 incredible natural wonders you have to check out in Alberta (PHOTOS)

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, much of western Canada will be blasted with warmer-than-normal temperatures during the first week of May, along with “summer-like temperatures” at times.

During the second week of May, The Weather Network is calling for a temporary shift in the pattern with warmer weather spreading into parts of eastern Canada, however, the heat remains hugged over Alberta during this time.

Looking into the last two weeks of May, the above-seasonal temperatures remain glued to Alberta and western Canada.

So, there you have it.

We can’t wait to hit up the patios in Edmonton and Calgary on those warm, sunny May days. Bring them on!

If you are looking for an outdoor adventure, we recommend cruising around the province to see some wild roadside attractions or natural wonders. Whatever floats your boat!