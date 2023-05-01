Signs of summer: Calgary is about to get its first day of 25°C weather

The roller coaster that is Calgary weather appears to be heading up, with the forecast calling for highs of 25°C for the first time this year.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, today’s high is at 25°C, which would mark the first time in 2023 that we hit that mark. We came ever so close yesterday with the registered high coming in at 24.1°C.

If we don’t happen to reach that high today, we have a few more cracks at it before the weekend.

With all the rapid changes in the weather this spring, it has felt like things have dragged a bit temperature-wise. So it would be easy to assume this is late in the year to reach the 25°C milestone for the first time.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says this is actually right around when it usually happens every year. In fact, based on the last few years, we are kind of early.

2022: June 22, 26.3°C

2021: May 16, 25.1°C

2020: May 20, 26°C

2019: May 29, 26.7°C

2018: April 28, 26°C

2017: May 5, 25.4°C

2016: April 19, 27.5°C

2015: April 28, 27.9°C

2014: May 22, 25.6 °C

This is actually the earliest we’ve had temperatures in the 25°C range since 2018, and the fourth earliest in the last 10 years.

The Calgary weather this year has been more than a little crazy, but it does feel like we can let our guard down and accept that the best part of the year is finally here to stay.

And with so many great things to do and see around here, it’s not a moment too soon.