Roaring 20s: Calgary set for above average temperatures all weekend long

As the calendar turns to October, it appears mother nature is still focused on summer as Calgary temperatures will be hotter than normal.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend will see the highs staying in the 20° range the whole time before it dips off each night.

The average temperature for this time of year is just over 15° so this weekend is not going to be your typical first weekend of October.

We get an early start on the warm weather in Calgary with the forecast on Wednesday saying we are in for temperatures close to 30° in the middle of the week.

If we hit that 29° exactly then we are in for the hottest September 28 in the history of Calgary. The previous high for that day was 28.9° back on September 28, 1890.

This good weather comes as good news for some of the events in Calgary as many of the fun, fall activities around the city are outdoors.

And while we all get excited about sweater weather, after a late start to summer a lot of people will welcome a more gradual end to summer.

In general, we are expecting a typical fall in Calgary and across Alberta. The winter forecast isn’t as kind as we are expecting a few very cold blasts heading into next year.

So for now, getting to enjoy a pumpkin spice latte, a corn maze, and some spooky events around the city while considering wearing shorts is a situation most Calgarians will take.