Alberta wowed by stunning northern lights (PHOTOS)

On Sunday night, camera-ready skygazers in Alberta snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from across the province.
Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in Alberta last night:
And nothing like an August night, drenched in your loving… Lady aurora made a G1 appearance in the skies over central Alberta this morning, putting on a quite the light show over Gull Lake between 11PM and 3AM MDT. #ABStorm #StormHour #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/iBwHymHeSK
— Jeff Adams (@jeffmadams) August 8, 2022
Yahoooo!!😍😍 These were taken at 2am this morning. The aurora at Alix just wouldn’t quit! #TeamTanner #aurora @treetanner @TamithaSkov @chunder10 @NightLights_AM @scottrockphoto @hillsblockview @PeakToSailPhoto @mikesobel @mark_tarello @GirlsWhoChase @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/cZtzmsFPLI
— Dar Tanner (@dartanner) August 8, 2022
Aurora in Okotoks at 1:50am Aug 8. @gemma_lynne @AlbertaAurora #abstorm #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/Q362u7RPJj
— Denver (@_denverj) August 8, 2022
I should have left the city tonight to watch the northern lights! If they’re this bright with light pollution, just imagine how bright they’d be in the dark country side… #aurora #AuroraBorealis #backofcamera #yyc #abstorm #ShareYourWeather @KyleTWN #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/ETFen3Jvbz
— Storm Chasing Cat (@cgystormcat) August 8, 2022
More #northernlights images loaded tomorrow. This 3-image panorama show’s just how awesome the lights were. #ponoka #AuroraBorealis #ponoka #myfujifilm pic.twitter.com/0tx91wu8KA
— Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye (@jeffphotodude) August 8, 2022
#NorthernLights right now in #Yeg ! #Aurora #AuroraBorealis #alberta #yegwx pic.twitter.com/6XzEegLLtq
— Dr RNAse (@RNAse_) August 8, 2022