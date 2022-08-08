NewsWeatherScience

Alberta wowed by stunning northern lights (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Aug 8 2022, 3:10 pm
Robert McGregor/Facebook

On Sunday night, camera-ready skygazers in Alberta snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from across the province.

If you happened to be snoozing when the aurora borealis was dancing across the night sky, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in Alberta last night:

 

 

 

 

 

