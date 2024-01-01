8 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: January 1 to 5

There is no better way to kick off the new year than by checking out some of the awesome events happening around Calgary this week!

There are still some holiday light displays to see around the city, with many of them wrapping up at the end of the week.

Winter Day Camp at Calgary Humane

What: The Calgary Humane Society is offering a four-day pet camp, perfect for the week before most kids go back to school! There will be hands-on animal hangouts, crafts and many more fun activities.

Campers will learn about animal characteristics, behaviour, and proper pet care and meet and pet bunnies, cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, and more!

When: January 2 to 5 from 9 am to 4 pm daily

Where: Calgary Humane Society – 4455 110th Avenue SE

Price: $240 for four days and can be reserved here

Zoolights

What: There’s one week left to enjoy all the beautiful light displays and treats at Calgary Zoo Lights this year. You can also check out the zoo’s two new polar bears for a special bundled price!

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

Calgary Night Sky Under the Mobile Planetarium

What: Check out this three-part event that will give you an up close and personal experience of the stars in honour of the winter solstice. The first part is a 360° cinematic stargazing show followed by a constellation craft and ending with an interactive orbit demonstration.

The movie is appropriate for children aged 4 to 8 years and family audiences.

When: January 3 from 4:45 to 6:15 pm

Where: 6415 Ranchview Drive NW

Price: $13 per person

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. While many of the seasonal light displays closed on December 31, this one is still running until the first week of January!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Banff Nightrise

