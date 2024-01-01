8 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: January 1 to 5
There is no better way to kick off the new year than by checking out some of the awesome events happening around Calgary this week!
There are still some holiday light displays to see around the city, with many of them wrapping up at the end of the week.
Winter Day Camp at Calgary Humane
What: The Calgary Humane Society is offering a four-day pet camp, perfect for the week before most kids go back to school! There will be hands-on animal hangouts, crafts and many more fun activities.
Campers will learn about animal characteristics, behaviour, and proper pet care and meet and pet bunnies, cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, and more!
When: January 2 to 5 from 9 am to 4 pm daily
Where: Calgary Humane Society – 4455 110th Avenue SE
Price: $240 for four days and can be reserved here
Zoolights
What: There’s one week left to enjoy all the beautiful light displays and treats at Calgary Zoo Lights this year. You can also check out the zoo’s two new polar bears for a special bundled price!
When: Until January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Calgary Night Sky Under the Mobile Planetarium
What: Check out this three-part event that will give you an up close and personal experience of the stars in honour of the winter solstice. The first part is a 360° cinematic stargazing show followed by a constellation craft and ending with an interactive orbit demonstration.
The movie is appropriate for children aged 4 to 8 years and family audiences.
When: January 3 from 4:45 to 6:15 pm
Where: 6415 Ranchview Drive NW
Price: $13 per person
Lions Festival of Lights
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. While many of the seasonal light displays closed on December 31, this one is still running until the first week of January!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Banff Nightrise
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here
Thrift a New Year fit
What: If you’re having a hard time keeping up with bills after the holiday season but are looking to jazz up your wardrobe for 2024, there are some great thrifting spots around the city worth checking out. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best ones to visit here.
