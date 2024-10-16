It’s tucked away on the edge of Calgary and offers the lucky homeowner a peaceful oasis away from the bustling city. So, without further ado, here’s what comes with the property.

This property has a grand two-story great room with vaulted ceilings and soaring windows that offer views of the beautiful local landscape. Each of the modern living rooms is complemented by wood fireplaces, perfect for cozying up with a book or watching a movie with the family.

The kitchen and dining room are just as lavish, with a spacious area for dinner and a walk-in pantry, an oversized granite island, and custom white oak cabinetry. It’s truly a chef’s dream.

Moving away from the common areas, the bedroom wing is secured by fire doors, and the master suite has gorgeous views of the surrounding trees. The main bedroom also boasts a deep soaker tub, a granite dual-sink vanity, a bidet, and two oversized showers.

The bedroom wing also hosts four additional bedrooms, each with their own ensuite.

The final bedroom can be located on the lower level, adjacent to a hot tub room, spacious home gym, office, bar, and media room. Talk about luxury.

If the inside of the property wasn’t deluxe enough, the outside is where the truly awe-inspiring amenities begin.

The landscaped background hosts a large in-ground pool for its lucky owners to enjoy Alberta’s summers. There are also southwest-facing decks, hidden seating areas, a patio, waterfall features, and a middle courtyard with a tennis court. Wow.

The estate also comes with plentiful vehicle storage, with an oversized heated three-car garage and two additional two-car and three-car garages, per its listing.