This $4.8M Alberta home is luxe country living with mountain views and farmland for days

Oct 15 2024, 6:22 pm
A rural home for sale in Alberta is giving peak country living, with tons of farmland and gorgeous views of the Rocky Mountains.

Located at 240132 Range Road 34 in Rocky View County, the home is listed for $4,800,000 and offers up five bedrooms and four bathrooms across more than 2,000 square feet of living space.

The property also holds 140 acres that are currently being farmed but offers “countless opportunities for pastureland, animals or leasing.”

Just look at those farmland and Rocky Mountain views from the home — and all those mature trees, too! The privacy out here would be amazing.

The home itself has a dazzling covered front porch, soaring peaks, and a triple attached garage that is perfect for storing all your vehicles and toys for acreage life.

This bungalow-style home’s main level boasts vaulted ceilings, two bedrooms, a home office that can be used as a third bedroom, and a bright and sunny open floor plan. Recent renovations include kitchen updates, all new stainless-steel appliances, updated bathrooms, a new roof, a new hot water tank, and a new furnace. It sounds like this home is move-in ready!

The lower-level walkout holds two additional bedrooms, a family room, a gym space, a games room and a wet bar, per its listing.

