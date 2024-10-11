A huge house for sale just outside Calgary offers direct access to Chestermere Lake through its backyard. It’s just a 20-minute drive from the downtown area.

Located in the City of Chestermere at 476 West Chestermere, the lakefront house boasts nearly 5,700 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, and eight bathrooms. It’s no wonder it’s listed at $3,150,000.

With captivating views of Chestermere Lake and the Lakeside Golf Course, it doesn’t take much to understand why this property is considered exquisite.

The home features living spaces on every floor and an elevator to move between levels. It boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms in the main house and an independent two-bedroom, two-bathroom legal suite with laundry. It’s perfect for hosting guests while maintaining some privacy.

The main floor features a state-of-the-art kitchen that is a chef’s dream. It holds a full Dacor appliance package, including a 72-inch built-in fridge/freezer, a 36-inch gas range, and a coffee bar.

Alongside the kitchen, the main floor hosts a sunken living room with sliding door access to the lake and a multi-use space that doubles up as the perfect family game room.

As you move upstairs, you’ll find a wood-burning fireplace and exposed wooden beams adorning the second floor.

Then, you’ll find the serene third floor, which holds a secluded relaxation space and the master bedroom with its own private deck, luxurious ensuite bathroom, and sizeable walk-in closet.

If the spacious rooms of the house weren’t enough to sell you on this property, it also comes with a three-car garage, a fully landscaped yard, a maintenance-free dock, and a barbecue gas line where you can host those outdoor summer parties.