An Alberta mansion with a Hollywood past is back on the market for $19.5M

An Alberta mansion sitting on a vast ranch has popped back onto the market, and it has seen some serious star power roll through over the years.

Located at Range Road 44 in Foothills County, the Ranch at Fish Creek has been listed for a grand $19,500,000 and boasts 480 acres with a massive main lodge, several guest cabins, an 11-acre lake with a boathouse, and, of course, an indoor equestrian arena.

The ranch is also well known for its Hollywood past, being tapped as a place for Clint Eastwood to live while the 1992 movie Unforgiven was being shot in the area.

The movie was filmed in the region directly next to the ranch and Eastwood stayed on the ranch during filming. His co-stars Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, and Richard Harris also spent a lot of time there. The current owners purchased the fictional Western town of “Big Whiskey” featured in the film and reconstructed it on the ranch.

The home was also up for sale back in the fall of 2022, with the living interiors spanning more than 1,142 square metres with five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, and a grand dining room.

A series of walkways wind through the trees, connecting the lodge to six beautiful guest cabins. Each provides a Western flair and is divided into 17 fully appointed private suites and lofts.

You can check out more photos of the dazzling property on its listing here.

