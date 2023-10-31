Calgary house handing out 2L bottles of pop for Halloween has internet going wild

A Calgary family is going viral for handing out 2L bottles of pop this Halloween and people are going absolutely wild in the comments.

Many in the comment section were getting into the Halloween spirit while others couldn’t stop speculating how much it must cost to buy all the pop.

You might recognize the family from a couple of years ago when they built a slide to give out pop bottles during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

While social distancing is a thing of the past, the family’s annual tradition continues to take the internet by storm. They went viral last year as well for handing out 1,000 bottles of pop.

Needless to say, they often joke about all the room that’s needed to store the pop and how hard it is to walk around their house in the days leading up to Halloween.

This year’s video already has 4.7 million views, which might sound like a lot but pales in comparison to the slide video from 2021, which now has over 29 million views.

The videos have definitely put Calgary on the map internationally as a Halloween hot spot!