Have a blast at these "BOO-zy" adult-only Halloween parties in Calgary

Halloween isn’t just for kids — who doesn’t love getting dressed up and eating sweet treats, especially when those treats are fancy cocktails? You’ll definitely want to check out these awesome adult-only Halloween parties happening around Calgary.

There are some happening on Halloween or Halloween weekend, but others are coming even quicker, with some big bashes set to start this weekend. Don’t miss your chance to get in the “spirit.”

Taylor Swift Halloween Dance Party

What: Swifties across the city can get excited for this “Taylorween” event at Commonwealth this weekend. Dress up in your favourite era look and get ready to party the night away to all of her greatest hits.

When: October 21, 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar & Nightclub

Price: Tickets are $15 to $20 and can be purchased online here

Cold Garden’s Murder Mystery: Ghost Party!

What: Cold Garden is hosting the “greatest Halloween Séance of all time” on Halloween night! It’s an interactive murder mystery ghost party, where the brewery will be filled with all kinds of spirits — both characters and drinks.

When: October 31, 8:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cold Garden, 1100 11th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $40 plus tax and can be purchased online here

AARCS Menagerie Halloween

What: This adult-only party was created for the 30+ crowd and features many holiday-themed activities, including a tarot card reader, musical chairs “with a twist,” potion making, a cupcake crime scene, Halloween props, prizes, and so much more! You will also have the chance to adopt black cats!

Where: Wyckham House, Mount Royal University – 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

When: October 28 at 7 pm

Price: Tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $125. They can both be purchased online here. For a limited time, you can use the code BOO10 for $15 off!

Paranormal Halloween Party

What: Head to this popular local pub (that used to be a funeral home) for an evening for an EPIC paranormal-themed party. The event says “members of Ghost Hunt Alberta will join your table and share their paranormal stories and evidence with you. As well as answer any questions you may have about paranormal phenomena.”

When: October 29, 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cat n Fiddle Pub, 540 16th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here

Bad & Boo-Jee Halloween Bash

What: Craft is “creeping it real” this year by throwing a huge spooktacular bash that “will feature live DJ, $5 Jack-O’-Lemon shot.”

When: October 28

Where: Craft Beer Market Downtown, 345 10th Avenue SW

Price: Advanced tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here or $15 at the door.

Trick or Treat Halloween pairings

What: This fun boo-zy pairing class is an adult twist on Halloween treats! You’ll learn how to enhance your favourite Halloween treats by pairing them with a favourite wine, beer, or cider.

When: October 28, 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Rocky Mountain Wine, Spirits & Beer, 225 58th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $35 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Spooky Sips and Sweet Treats

What: If the thought of boozy Halloween pairings appeals to you, why not check out a second one at Market Wines? It’s also scheduled earlier in the afternoon than the Rocky Mountain wine pairing class, so you could easily schedule two spooky pairings in one day.

When: October 28, 4 to 5 pm

Where: Market Wines University District, 4109 University Avenue NW

Price: Tickets are $21 and can be purchased online here