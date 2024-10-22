7 things Calgarians love to complain about when the snow hits

Snow has made its first appearance of the season, and Calgarians across the city are hurriedly preparing for all the changes that come with it.

If you’ve lived in Calgary for a long time, you have definitely heard at least one person complain about one of these seven things (or maybe you’re guilty of it yourself). If you’re a new Calgarian, get ready to hear people talk about these common winter complaints for the next few months.

Snow tires

The snow has a way of sneaking up on us, especially in Calgary, and the weather is constantly unpredictable (remember a few days ago when it was 20°C?). When the first snowfall hits, prepare to hear at least one person complain about how they forgot to get their snow tires changed, so take this as a reminder to book your appointment ASAP!

Headaches

With Calgary’s infamous roller coaster weather patterns, many people who are sensitive to the pressure changes will experience some pretty intense headaches. Chinooks are the worst for them, but snow storms can also provoke them, so get your Advil ready because you never know when you or someone you know is going to need one.

Calgary Transit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Events (@calgaryevents)

Unfortunately, Calgary Transit is notorious for unreliable commute times, and the snow is just one more obstacle to getting to work on time. When the snow first hits, it’s better to try and catch the earlier train, just in case your wait time is longer than usual (it probably will be).

Brushing off the car

It’s not just the act of brushing off the car that’s worth complaining about– it’s the added time you have to factor into your morning commute. The extra five to 10 minutes isn’t really a big deal, except you could have spent it cozied up in your bed for a few more minutes.

Ice and slush

Most Calgarians can cope with the first snowfall — it’s what the snow tends to bring when it melts that has us complaining. Since it isn’t usually cold enough for the snow to stay on the ground for long, we know icy roads and slush are right around the corner. The pathways look much less pretty when the snow turns into dirty slush, and walks are a little more dangerous.

The dark mornings and nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlbertaForYou 👌Jasper Banff (@albertaforyou)

As winter closes in, the snow feels so much colder when you have to leave the house in the dark at 7 am or come home from work when it’s already dark.

Living in Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Calgary (@tourismcalgary)

Guaranteed if you’ve spent a winter in Calgary, you have heard at least one person swear they will move south at some point or just live in Mexico during the winter months. We all know it probably won’t happen, but it’s nice to dream.