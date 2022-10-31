No trick: Calgary family going viral for handing out 2L pops on Halloween

No one wants to be the house known for giving away bad treats, but one family in Calgary is going all out giving away 2L pops for Halloween.

They first became a viral hit last year for building a slide for the pops so they could still get them out while adhering to COVID guidelines.

This year, we are having a more conventional Halloween. But that isn’t stopping this family from giving out their unconventional gift.

A TikTok video says there are 1,000 bottles of pop ready to be handed out. Most of the pops in the videos are PC brand which are currently selling for $1.19 per bottle. You can do the math on that.

And while that is quite the financial cost, they also take up a lot of room.

So needless to say, they are hoping to be very busy giving them out tonight.

People across the world are loving this. The video of the pop slide from last year is closing in on five million likes and almost 25,000 comments.

And while the majority are extremely positive, some are quick to point out there may be a bit of a flaw in this plan.

If you are up for lugging around a 2L of pop, the house is in Auburn Bay. If last year is any indication, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find.