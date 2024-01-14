NewsWeather

Bring it on: Calgary forecast to see a 40°C temperature change soon

Jan 14 2024, 5:47 pm
LaiQuocAnh/Shutterstock

Extreme cold has hugged Calgary for the past few days, challenging weather records and disrupting flights, but a big a temperature change is on its way.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning turn around in temperatures this upcoming week, with a chilly daytime high of -28°C today, before a chilly dip to an overnight low of -32°C tonight.

Looking into the start of the work week a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching -12°C and -7°C for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Things really start to heat up as we approach the weekend, with Friday holding a daytime high and overnight low of -4°C,  followed by a stunning daytime high of 6°C for Saturday.

When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Saturday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 40°C temperature swing. Fingers-crossed this forecast holds up!

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for all of Alberta and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures are ranging from -35°C to -45°C, with wind chills between -45°C and -55°C. Similar conditions are expected to return tonight, after some moderation in temperatures this afternoon.

