Bring it on: Calgary forecast to see a 40°C temperature change soon

Extreme cold has hugged Calgary for the past few days, challenging weather records and disrupting flights, but a big a temperature change is on its way.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning turn around in temperatures this upcoming week, with a chilly daytime high of -28°C today, before a chilly dip to an overnight low of -32°C tonight.
Looking into the start of the work week a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching -12°C and -7°C for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Things really start to heat up as we approach the weekend, with Friday holding a daytime high and overnight low of -4°C, followed by a stunning daytime high of 6°C for Saturday.
When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Saturday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 40°C temperature swing. Fingers-crossed this forecast holds up!
Extreme cold warnings remain in place for all of Alberta and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures are ranging from -35°C to -45°C, with wind chills between -45°C and -55°C. Similar conditions are expected to return tonight, after some moderation in temperatures this afternoon.