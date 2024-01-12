If you’re flying out of YYC today you might want to check your flights beforehand because the extreme cold might delay your plans.

WestJet announced on social media the frigid temperatures at the airport are currently impacting flights out of the city.

“The temperature is currently affecting our operations as temperatures drop below the threshold at which de-icing fluid is effective and rendering equipment such as bridges and fuel stations inoperable,” reads the story posted to Instagram on Friday.

The post went on to say that the “weather challenges” are expected to continue and the company expects to administer “proactive cancellations” as a safety precaution.

For a full list of flight schedules, you can check here, or to search for a specific WestJet flight’s status, you can find that here.

Other areas of the country are also expected to be affected by the weather this weekend. Toronto is preparing for a significant snowfall of 25 centimetres tomorrow morning, which WestJet said could also cause disruptions for flyers.

The city is on track to beat a 55-year daytime high record on Friday.