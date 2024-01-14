A break is coming soon for Alberta hit with extremely cold temperatures

Alberta has been gripped by a polar vortex over the past few days, but a new forecast shows a retreat is coming from the bitter cold.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), temperatures will begin to moderate on Monday, especially across southern Alberta. These warmer conditions will spread to most of the province by Tuesday afternoon.

The reprieve from the extreme cold is evident in Edmonton’s forecast, with Tuesday hitting a balmy -18°C and an overnight low of -21°C.

Calgary’s forecast looks even brighter, with a daytime high of -7°C on Tuesday and an overnight low of -19°C, with flurries and periods of snow in the cards for YYC.

Albertans will still need to bundle up over the next 24 hours though– ECCC says this morning, temperatures are ranging from minus 35 to minus 45 degrees Celsius, with wind chills between minus 45 and minus 55.

Similar conditions are expected to return tonight, after some moderation in temperatures this afternoon. Wind chill values could even be a bit colder in open and exposed areas. Patches of dense ice fog are occurring this morning, especially near communities, and could last until the afternoon. The fog is expected to develop again tonight.