A major Canadian airport is one of the coldest places on Earth today

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, plenty of spots in Canada were on the list for coldest places on the planet on Sunday, January 14, 2024, including a major Canadian airport.

The coldest place on the planet today is Lindburg Landing, Northwest Territories with a brutal -49ºC, while second place goes to Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories, at -48°C, and factor in the wind chill, it’s a mind-numbing -57°C.

You might also like: A break is coming soon for Alberta hit with extremely cold temperatures

6 useful tips for newcomers to survive their first cold snap in Alberta

It's so cold in this Canadian province that boiling water freezes almost instantly

Landing in 20th place for the coldest spots on Earth today was the Edmonton International Airport with a temperature of -43°C Sunday morning, and when you throw in the wind chill value, it shot up to a bitter -53°C.

The harsh weather has caused some trouble for flights at YEG, with the airport issuing an operational update on its website stating it is “experiencing some flight impacts,” and encouraged people to check their flight status before arriving at the airport and leave extra time to get to YEG.

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for all of Alberta and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures are ranging from minus 35 to minus 45 degrees Celsius, with wind chills between minus 45 and minus 55. Similar conditions are expected to return tonight, after some moderation in temperatures this afternoon, however, a reprieve from the cold is in the forecast.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.