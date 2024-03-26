Hold on: Snow is on the way for Calgary, then a 26°C temperature swing hits

Calgary may have had its second snowiest March on record, but a mammoth temperature change is forecasted for the city — we just have to endure a little more snow first!

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a lovely temperature turnaround early next week, all we have to do is get through the chilly temps as we head into the weekend.

A baby warmup is in the cards for today and tomorrow, with highs of 2°C and 7°C, before a cooldown on Thursday and Friday with periods of snow and overnight lows of -9°C and -10°C

Looking ahead to the start of next week, a blast of warm air is on the way, with a gorgeous daytime high of 16°C, along with a mix of sun and cloud.

When you do the math between Friday’s overnight low and Monday’s daytime high, that’s a divine 26°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up, we want that warmth!

If you are wondering what Alberta’s weather has in store for April, you can find all those details right here.