Chill out: Calgary has had its second snowiest March on record

If you feel like you’ve gained some serious biceps from shovelling all the snow that has fallen in Calgary this month, that just might be the case, as the city saw its second snowiest March on record.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary has received 62 cm of snow so far this March, just surpassing March 1924 (61 cm) for second place.

Daily Hive spoke with Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, who said that the current record for snowfall in the month of March was set back in 1998 when 70 cm of snow fell.

A large part of the hefty snowfall this year can be placed on the storm system that struck the city last week, with a whopping 16 cm falling in just one day, resulting in a four-day total of 35 cm of snow reported at the airport from that event.

Earlier this month, on March 2, 18 cm of snow also fell during a separate system.

Looking at the ECCC forecast for Calgary this week, there are a couple of chances for flurries on their way along with periods of snow on Thursday. With just an eight cm gap between this March and the record holding March of 1998, we might be getting close to that title!

Looking ahead to what April may have in store for Calgary, Pederson added that “it’s certainly possible for snow in YYC,” with the average snowfall amounts landing at 18.8 cm for the month.

“April isn’t too far behind March for snowiest months, and even into the month of May.”

If you are curious about what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.