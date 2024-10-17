After some uncharacteristically mild October weather, Calgary is forecast to see a MAJOR temperature change next week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is set to experience a temperature drop of 25 Celsius degrees as we wrap up the weekend and head into early next week.

The city will see some bright sunny skies this weekend complemented by some warm weather, with highs of 19ºC on Saturday and 20ºC on Sunday.

But don’t forget your jackets if you’re heading out in the evenings, as the temperatures will drop to 6ºC overnight on Saturday night and even lower to 3ºC on Sunday night.

Monday will see the temperature swing kick in, with a daytime high of 6ºC and the overnight low reaching a chilling -5ºC. There’s even a 60% chance of flurries!

With the brisk weather coming in hot (metaphorically), it’s time to grab our woolly sweaters and toques. It’s not just Calgary set to see some chilly weather soon, all of Alberta is in on it, too.

If you want to stay outside a bit longer and brave the cold weather, check out our ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta.