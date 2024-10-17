You can now book a stay at a new dazzling fairytale resort in Alberta

An Alberta resort known for dazzling fairytale cottages has opened up its bookings to stay at its brand new location next spring.

The new getaway snagged a spot right by Pigeon Lake and will open in the spring of 2025, according to its website. We’ve eagerly awaited updates since the expansion was announced in January.

Bookings are now open starting May 1 to stay at the first fairytale cottage at the Mulhurst Bay location, aptly named Rapunzel’s Cottage, starting from $399 per night.

Charmed Resorts opened its first location in Blairmore in the spring of 2021 and has been a major draw ever since. So, if you live close to Edmonton, you won’t have to drive all the way to Crowsnest Pass to enjoy a fairytale getaway.

The first location offers over a dozen fairytale-themed cottages, such as Rapunzel’s Cottage, Rumpelstiltskin’s Tower, Gingerbread Cottage, Jack’s Cottage, and the Lost Boys’ Treehouse.

The spot looks perfect for a stay if you want the coolest Instagram- and TikTok-worthy material and an all-around unique stay.