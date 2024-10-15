Alberta has been treated to a beautiful and warm fall, but that’s set to change with a good chunk of the province at risk of seeing snow soon.

Daily Hive chatted with Justin Shelley, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who said that over the next week or so, a variable weather pattern flip between warmer and cooler air masses is set to occur, with this Sunday and next Monday showing a big change.

Shelley stated that when it comes to the heaviest snow risk in Alberta, western parts of the province, like the mountain parks, could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow “at least.”

The foothills regions are likely most at risk of snowfall starting Sunday morning, especially at higher elevations. As the system moves south on Monday, the chance of snow arrives through central regions including Edmonton, followed by Calgary and southern regions on Monday evening.

Mountain parks could see 10-15 cm at least, and further east will accumulate possible snowfall but too far out to try and nail down a number — the first real shot of Alberta fall weather.

Looking at the ECCC forecasts for Edmonton and Calgary, Monday is showing a high of just 1°C and 3°C, respectively, with a 30% chance of flurries for YEG and a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers for YYC.

The chance of snow Sunday night through Tuesday morning isn’t the only chance of flurries hitting Alberta over the next week, but it certainly is the biggest.

This Thursday morning, the far northern regions of Alberta may see some snow, and there’s also the chance of some snow in those areas on Friday night into Saturday.

“We haven’t had too much to worry about so far this fall, but be prepared for more adverse driving conditions, especially in the western half of the province. Monday and Tuesday, for those morning commutes, it might be time to get that shovel out of storage and handy as we head into the end of October,” said Shelley.

We sure are testing our luck, considering when Edmonton and Calgary have seen their first snowfalls of the year over the past decade.