7 Calgary food events happening this week: September 5 to 10
Summer might be coming to an end, but we can still look ahead to what will be a seriously great week of amazing Calgary food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and epic burger and pizza fests. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.
Le Burger Week 2023
From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country (including YYC), unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs.
When: September 1 to 14, 2023
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Calgary. A full list will be released online closer to the event.
Inglewood Night Market
The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.
When: Friday, September 8
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary
Taste of Italy Calgary
Enjoy trying as much food as you possibly can while listening to familiar Italian melodies like “That’s Amore,” “Funiculi Funicula,” and “Santa Lucia” by a wandering accordion player.
When: Sunday, September 10, from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Okotoks Food Tour
Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?
This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.
When: Every Saturday in September
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: Buy tickets here
Visit the new fried Chicken spot Birdie
The menu offers chicken pieces, plenty of unique sandwiches, sides, milkshakes, craft beer, and more. For sandwiches, there are options like BBQ, Chipotle, Plain Jane, and Mediterranean, to name a few. The Nashville sandwich here is both hot and sweet and comes topped simply with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.
Where: 920 Northmount Drive NW Unit 7, Calgary
Sunday Brunch Trivia
A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.
When: Every Sunday at 1 pm
Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary
Price: FREE, reserve your spot here
The Wilde Sunday Brunch
View this post on Instagram
Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.
Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party, too, with an all-day DJ.
When: Every Sunday from 11:30 am to 4 pm
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary