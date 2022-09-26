5 Calgary food events happening this week: September 26 to October 2
Fall is officially here, and although we will miss summer, it also means some extremely cool Calgary food events are coming.
The weather is still great, and so is the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events. Many of them are at several of the best restaurants in Calgary.
This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like pizza festivals, French pop-ups, and of course, Oktoberfest events.
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.
Oktoberfest at Last Best
This Oktoberfest-inspired dinner will feature four courses of food along with beer pairings.
Last Best has some of the best brewery food in YYC so this is not one you want to miss.
When: Wednesday, September 28, from 5:30 to 9 pm
Where: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $60 per ticket
YYC Pizza Fest
Running from September 16 to October 2, YYC Pizza Fest 2022 is officially back and there are more than 40 pizzas to try.
When: September 16 to October 2
Where: Various locations
Oktoberfest at National
National is celebrating Oktoberfest this year by featuring beer from Annex Brewing and also offering festive eats like pierogi tots and brat on a bun with house-made beer cheese.
When: Now until October 3, 2022
Where: All National locations
Bifteck Moderne
Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to Modern Steak to create a limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.
Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.
When: October 1 to 29, 2022
Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
The Cellar’s Weekly Whisk(e)y Tasting Flight
This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.
When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm
Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary
Price: $25