Here are 10 of the best candy stores to visit in Calgary

Let’s be honest here — you’re never too old for candy.
And just because we are too old for trick-or-treating, that doesn’t mean we don’t have candy on the brain throughout Halloween month (and every other month too, if we’re being honest).
Luckily, when it comes to delicious treats, Calgary has got you covered with its wide selection of imported goodies, old classics, and innovative local creations.
To satisfy your sweet tooth, here are 10 of the best candy stores that you have to visit in and around Calgary.
Gummi Boutique
View this post on Instagram
If you can’t make it to Gummi Boutique’s in-person Calgary location, don’t worry – they have an online store with the option to have your candy delivered right to your doorstep. With a huge candy selection and items like world’s largest gummy worm and bear, it’s no wonder this shop is one of YYC’s favourites.
Address: 205 10th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-0031
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
The Sweet Factory
Located at the Calgary Airport, The Sweet Factory is a fashion-inspired candy boutique. With a playful assortment of candies, popcorn, fudge, soft-serve ice-cream, ICEE drinks, chocolates, and trendy candy accessories, this boutique is great for gifts and fun products.
Address: 2000 Airport Road NE
Phone: 403-262-4312
Sweet Fusion
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Fusion is a boutique candy store in the Glamorgan Shopping Centre that specializes in hard-to-find confections, sodas, and novelty items. Pick up rock candy sticks, Garbage Can-dy, Sour Ooze gel, spicy gummy bears, Arizona Green Tea Fruit Snacks, and other creative but debatably tasty treats here.
Address: 3919 Richmond Road SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-0918
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Yummy Co Retro Candy Shoppe
View this post on Instagram
Situated inside the Crossroads Market, Yummy Co has all the classics, including Chicken Bones, Wax Candy, Jawbreakers, Pixy Stixs, Thrills Gum, Soap Candy, Shoestring Licorice, Sponge Toffee, and Necco Wafers to name a few. Whether it’s for yourself or you’re grabbing a tongue-in-cheek gift, if you head here you’ll find what you’re after.
Address: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-279-9866
Pixie’s Candy Parlour
View this post on Instagram
This old-fashioned candy parlour serves up thousands of candy options from around the world, along with cotton candy, ice cream floats (featuring beverages from their 1950s soda fountain), and fudge. Die-hard treat lovers can even sign up for the Sugar Rush Candy Subscription Box.
Address: #207 11135 14th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-567-0109
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Sugarfina at Nordstrom
View this post on Instagram
Sugarfina is a chic boutique filled with delicious, gourmet sweets that are just as beautiful to look at as they are to taste. This candy haven has adult flavours like Sparkling Rosé Bears, Champagne Bubbles, Tequila Grapefruit Sours, Cold Brew Bears, and Peach Bellini treats, along with other innovative varieties.
Address: Nordstrom at CF Chinook Centre (6455 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary)
Phone: 587-291-2000
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Qalala
This family run business dishes out delicious and fantastic Asian treats from inside the Dragon City Mall in Chinatown. Demon Slayer Dydo Blend Coffee, Tokyo Banana KitKat bars, HiChew, Ramune, Puccho and are just a few of the goodies you’ll find at Qalala.
Address: 328 Centre Street S, Calgary
Phone: 403-701-1338
The Sugar Cube
View this post on Instagram
Calgary’s mobile candy shop offers a candy truck, candy buffets, a candy club subscription, and cotton candy. The Sugar Cube’s sweet treats include adorably packaged gourmet candies in a wide variety of flavours and shapes that are sure to satisfy every tastebud.
Address: Shop online at sugarcubeyyc.com
Phone: 403-835-5543
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Master Chocolat
Master Chocolate specializes in one type of candy (chocolate, obviously) and they do it really, really well. The man behind the chocolate is Bernard Callebaut, an award-winning Master Chocolatier who is always focused on the balance of taste and style, which is apparent in his stunning and delicious treats.
Address: #130 – 560 69th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-5750
Address: #3 – 2403 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-5750
Address: Calgary Farmers’ Market (510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary)
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
The Scottish Shoppe
The Scottish Shoppe sells a little bit of everything related to the United Kingdom, but a whole corner of the store is dedicated to candy. Shoppers will find winegums, Toffypops, Bourbon Creams, Sherbet Lemons, Milkybars, and countless other Scottish goodies.
Address: 106A 10th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-264-6383